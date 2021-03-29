‘This Is Why You Should Stop Going To Brothels’

After doing my business for the day, When I return home, I take my bath, then eat, then I go out and visit brothels of different types to enjoy myself.

When I go to this brothels, I have a routine I do follow which is (I First take a drink then I go for my mission to sleep with prostitutes of different type (Fat, Slim, Moderate), I was really enjoying myself.

So I had a particular girl I do sleep with, she lived upstairs in the brothel complex, this particular girl liked me, let’s say her name is nwanita).

Anytime I came to the brothel, Nwanita must approach me for our usual routine charging me a little amount of money than the usual amount.

So this particular day, I came back from work and I was tired, so I decided to rest for that day and refused to go anywhere.

The business was becoming too tasking and stressful, due to many customers to attend to and I was the only one running it without any boyboy to assist me.

This made me not to have time to visit brothel as usually, the business stress continued for up to 3months before I finally put things together and started having my usual freetime.

So I visited the usual brothel( which was a story building) were I do go to for pleasure once in a while, on getting there I found out that the upstairs was burnt and under construction,

I made enquiry and I was told the building was burnt but no one knows the cause of the fire,whether it was Electrical or from the smokings of cigarettes​ that occurs there, the story building was burnt from up to down and many people died including Nwanita and the person that passed the night in her crib that night, All the people upstairs were mainly affected, most of them died, some sustained serious injuries due to jumping from upstairs to save their Lives from the fire.

After the information I gathered there, I left the place that night, I began to ponder how lucky I was, if not for the issue I was encountering in my business that put me on hold, maybe I would have been in Nwanita’s room banging her when the fire would start, maybe I might not make it out alive, Not knowing it was my last doggy style on earth.

I thank God for that memory, it has reshaped me,I have stopped visiting brothel completely and I am very happy about that decision till date.

So for those visiting brothels for pleasure, please try to stop it, Or get yourself a steady girlfriend or go and get Married to offset your sexual urge.

Sex is overrated, and from my view continuous sex is tiring. So there are more things In life to achieve than running after sex.