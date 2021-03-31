Timi Dakolo & Busola Celebrate Their 9th Wedding Anniversary (Pix, Video)

Timi Dakolo And His Wife Busola Celebrate Their 9th Wedding Anniversary (Photos, Video)
Singer, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola took their Instagram handles to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary today March 31, IgbereTV reports.
The couple shared loved-up photos of themselves.
Timi shared a video with an anniversary message to Busola that reads;
”Happy Anniversary to me and the girl Wey..
Be thanking me everyday o..
For being a great guy.”
On her part, Busola thanked God for their union. She wrote;
”Ever faithful God!
Awesome God!
The Light that never goes dim
The Light on our path
The fire that goes before us
The Love that binds us together
The peace that passes all human understanding
Thank you Father.
Happy anniversary to us. @timidakolo”
See photos and video below.
The couple got married in 2012 and have three children.