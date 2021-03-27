Tinubu Almost Fell Down At Kaduna Event (Pictures, Video)

Update: Bola Tinubu stumbled at the 11th edition of the Annual Arewa House lecture series in Kaduna.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ao97aXvrJ-0

Tinubu rescued from falling in Kaduna

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was rescued from falling during a function at the 11th edition of the annual Arewa House lecture in Kaduna State on Saturday.

The former governor of Lagos State was invited to chair the 11th edition of the Annual Arewa House lecture.

The Arewa House Lecture Series is organised every year in honour of one of the post-colonial leaders of Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna of Sokoto.

The event provides a forum for prominent elder statesmen and other distinguished Nigerians to address issues of national importance.

It would be recalled that Tinubu’s invitation to the event was strongly resisted by Northern Youths under the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) while cautioning Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State against extending the invitation to the former Lagos State Governor.

Meanwhile, the invitation did not deter the organizers, with Tinubu conspicuously registering his presence at the event on Saturday.

Tinubu at the function almost fell missing a few steps, but from the video shared online by a tweeter user, it can be deduced that he is in a good state after the bizarre occurrence.