Tinubu Hunts For Talents, Says Akeredolu

Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a leader who hunts for talents and leaders.

Governor Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode, said many stories could be told about Tinubu.

Akeredolu noted that Tinubu’s efforts at enthroning democracy and his dedication to the development of the country would remain indelible in the annals of the country.

He said the former Lagos Governor has remained committed to the tenets and ethos of progressive politics with unwavering commitment and dedication for decades.

According to the Governor: “Tinubu touches are all encompassing, long-lasting and inexorably memorable. He has been part of every development in the country.

“He has traveled so wide in the political journey of Nigeria much so that his personal sacrifices and political experiences have been consciously deployed for the benefit of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju still stands tall, desirous to offer more for the gains of the people of this country.

“Undoubtedly, Jagaban remains a leader of leaders and a political colossus providing ladder of choices for promising leaders to grow and enrich national growth. His selfless service to the nation and his doggedness and exemplary leadership are worthy of celebrating at a time like this.

“At 69, Asiwaju as he advances in age, requires our prayers for God’s endless Grace and Favour.

“We must thank God for his life and pray that the Almighty God will grant him sound health, longer life and more wisdom to serve his country and humanity.”