Tinubu Remains Influential In Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

Buhari hailed the former two-term Governor of Lagos State, “whose acumen and influence according to him, continue to resonate around the country and beyond”.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its members in celebrating Tinubu.

The President recognized the “patriot and statesman” on the 12th colloquium, an intellectual gathering to commemorate his birthday.

Buhari said the event had over the years turned into a veritable opportunity for discussing topical national issues, and harnessing ideas that will move the nation forward.

On the theme, “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity’’, Buhari said the choice further highlights progressives’ loyalty to the country.

“The shared vision that will bring harmony and well-being to everyone is most timely, clearly reflecting Senators Tinubu’s patriotism and benevolence.”

The President affirmed that the APC stalwart has inspired many leaders and continues to nurture talents for the benefit of the country.

He acknowledged Tinubu’s role in the stability of the APC and advocating good governance.

“The President felicitated with family, friends and political associates of the astute politician, praying that God will grant him longer life, good health and more wisdom”, the statement added.