Tinubu To Chair 11th Arewa House Lecture

Former Lagos State Governor and Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will lead top dignitaries as chairman of the 11th Arewa House Lecture slated for Saturday in Kaduna.

The annual lecture which is in Honour of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, is to be delivered by the Governor of Plateau state and Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong.

Governor Lalong is expected to speak on “Reducing the Cost of Governance and Inclusion of Youth in National Development in Post Covid 19 Era”.

The Director of Arewa House, Dr. Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Kaduna on Thursday said, the 10th Lecture last year was delivered by the then Governor of Central Bank, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and was chaired by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

He however said both Tinubu and Lalong were carefully selected to chair and deliver the 11th annual lecture.

“This year’s lecture is to be delivered by the current Governor of Plateau state, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong and the lecture would be chaired by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 27th March, 2021 here in Arewa House.

“The Lecture is designed primarily to serve as a forum to promote national unity, because one of the major essence of Arewa House is to promote national harmony and national unity.

“Governor Lalong was carefully selected to deliver the lecture, because he is currently the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and his capacity to manage Plateau state, which was seen as a front line state in terms of crisis in the past 20 years. But on assumption of office, he has been able to manage that crisis.

“Also for the chairmanship, we always look at the track records of prominent individuals before selecting who chairs the lecture. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been selected to add value to the event, the political development and unity of the country,” he said.

Dr. Aliyu described Arewa House annual lecture as a tradition that has been maintained since 1994 and has brought everyone irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political inclination together in a bid to improve the country.