Top 10 Hottest Afrobeats Songs Released In March 2021



As the month of March finally ends today we have taken our time to gather and curate the list many look forward to see, we present to you a complete list of the ten biggest Afrobeats songs released in this month. The list is based on digital statistics. We are talking streaming numbers and download numbers showing the most popular music releases. For this month we have top musicians like Davido, Burna Boy, Omah Lay on many more. So relax and explore below.

List Of The Top 10 Hottest And Best Afrobeats Songs Of March 2021

Justin Bieber – Loved by you ft. Burna Boy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHi4w6DO3DE

Multiple talented award winning international singer songwriter popularly known as Justin Bieber introduce another brand new song titled loved by you featuring Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy and is available for your free and fast download

JAE5 – “Dimension” ft. Skepta x Rema

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QWCjiZSdGQ

Rapper, Skepta and Multi-talented artiste, Rema joins music producer, JAE5 for the new song “Dimension”. “Dimension” is the debut single for East London producer JAE5, featuring legendary Tottenham MC Skepta and prolific Nigerian artists, Young King Rema. JAE5 is an East London producer who recently got a Grammy Recognition and enjoyed win with his effort on the Burna Boy’s Grammy Award Winning Album – ‘Twice As Tall‘. He produced the track ‘Bank On It‘.

Gyakie Forever (Remix) ft Omah Lay

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5URc13jOv0

Ghanaian new rave and hot music sensation, Gyakie has just released a bubbly remix to her chart-topping single “Forever” in collaboration with Naija’s next rated superstar, Omah Lay. Gyakie debuted on the music scene in 2019. Erstwhile, she had only been known as the daughter to Ghanaian high life music legend, Nana Acheampong who was one-half of the famous Lumba Brothers. Having borne witness to the building of a successful legacy during her formative years, she’s now put all that training into practice to become a certified superstar today.

Enisa – Love Cycle Remix ft. Davido

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nr6xrFE9iOo

Enisa teamed up with Nigerian Pop star, Davido for the Remix of her hit single – ‘Love Cycle’. Finally the collaboration Between Enisa and Davido “Love Cycle Remix” which y’all have been anticipating Her classic sound is a fusion of pop and soul. To penetrate into Africa she linked up with Award Winning African Pop Star, Davido and they both made Pop Magic. She lightened up the Internet World with the announcement of Love Cycle Remix with Davido after days of vibing to his Hit song Jowo.

Naira Marley – Coming ft. Busiswa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAhmUNl62mc

Naira Marley returns with a new music titled “Coming” featuring Busiswa to make Nigeria, South Africa In short the whole Africa Stand Up to Dance! President Naira Marley teams up with the soulful South African vocalist Busiswa to create a steamy amapiano hit ‘Coming‘.

Peruzzi – Somebody Baby ft. Davido

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anYV459bfmM

As a lead to his second studio album ‘Rum & Boogie’, Peruzzi delivers this beautiful tune ‘Somebody Baby‘ featuring DMW leader DAVIDO. The new song comes with a crispy video directed by Mr Layii. The music video features Beautiful Naomi Nwaokoru as the video vixen who played game on Peru and OBO, She took advantage of their love and money.

Lyta – Are You Sure? ft. Zinoleesky, Emo Grae, Naira Marley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbJAtq1SLgE

Lyta starts 2021 with “Are You Sure“, to deliver this joint he teamed up with Zinoleesky, Emo Grae & Naira Marley. This song is a follow up to his previous single ‘Everybody’ released late 2020. Without wasting time Marlian Music drops the visuals of the new single ‘Are You Sure?’. The music video comes with a Cowboy movie direction… You get to see Lyta riding his horse to the Cowboy Bar to meet with his lady who is under the influence of Hennessy feelings.

Crayon – Jackpot ft. Bella Shmurda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PfZ_qfuTWg

Mavin’s youngster, Crayon returns to the music scene with a new music titled “Jackpot” featuring Bella Shmurda. Crayon teams up with Bella Shmurda to set off the new year and they both hit the JACKPOT. “Jackpot” which t features popular hitmaker; Fine Boy Bella and produced by BabyFresh

D Rhock – Trouble

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGrjY2T3DMg

‘Trouble’ is one of the top songs on the newly released ALBUM or ‘Mixtape’ as he calls it from fast rising Afrobeats singer ‘D RHOCK’. The song has been growing quite well on the digital stores and currently featured by Apple music as one of the top rising singles on the platform. Recall one of the songs on his Rhockers mixtape was also featured by Spotify last month, currently one of the most popular amapiano songs amongst DJs across the country.

Ice Prince – Kolo ft. Oxlade

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ts19iSWEvds

Ice Prince drops ‘Kolo’ with Oxlade… Nigerian rap icon ICE PRINCE teams up with OXLADE, one of afrobeats’ fastest rising stars, on the sultry, intoxicating single “KOLO.” ICE PRINCE’s second single since signing with 300 Entertainment finds the “Oleku” rapper professing his devotion for a love interest who’s got him going kolo — crazy or mad, according to popular Nigerian slang