Toyin Lawani’s Nun Dress Is Evil, Disgusting, Anti-Christ, Ghetto Rubbish – FFK (Pix)

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has described the controversial nun costume of stylist Toyin Lawani as ‘disgusting’, ‘anti-Christ’ and ‘ghetto rubbish’, Igbere TV reports.

Toyin wore the outfit to the premiere of Prophetess on Sunday. She has since come under attack on social media.

Commenting on the issue on Tuesday, Mr Fani-Kayode said the celebrity stylist’s outfit was unacceptable and evil.

“Disrespectful, tasteless, tactless, shameless, bestial, blasphemous, heretical, disgusting, provocative, outrageous, anti-Christ and totally and completely unacceptable. This is not art: it is GHETTO RUBBISH!” he wrote.

The ex-minister further wrote:

“I forgot to add that it is also EVIL!”

Toyin on Monday clapped back at her critics, saying they were not fashion savvy enough to understand international fashion trends.

“Most of you are so way back, your lack of exposure is really disturbing you lots, you don’t even know what Art is when you see it. I learnt fashion internationally, break fashion boundaries and I’m a Risk taker, you will never be able to understand me cause I will always stay true to what I love and will never do anything to please anyone but myself,” she wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

Others who attended the premiere of Prophetess include Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Stan Nze.