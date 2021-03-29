Toyin Lawani’s Nun’s Outfit To ‘The Prophetess’ Movie Premiere Sparks Outrage (Pics)

Celebrity stylist,Toyin Lawani has come under intense fire for her choice of outfit to a movie premiere on Sunday, March 28th. The dress code for the premiere of the prophetess movie by Toyin Abraham was church workers themed outfits and Toyin Lawani didn’t leave anything to our imaginations when she donned a controversial, high slit and racy nun’s attire with some dude.

However, some Nigerians weren’t pleased with her racy nun’s outfit and called her out big time with someone saying that what she did was disrespectful to Christianity.

Holy holy Why are you wailing ,

Pls you can now cry in peace �

I live by my Rules ,

Because I have built a world for myself and I am Ruling it ��������

IF ITS NOT TIANNAH? IT CAN NEVER BE TIANNAH �

#KINGOFALLQUEENS � #prophetessthemovie

Wahala for prophetess who no get Shepherd

Mr and Mrs Adebayo stepped out to play for the premiere of #theprophetess � #prophetessthemovie

