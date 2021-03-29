“Try Out Tinubu’s Suggestions On National Issues” – Gbajabiamila Tells FG

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on the federal government to look into and implement some of the suggestions made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on important national issues.

He made the call in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, on Monday.

Gbajabiamila, who was quoted while speaking on the 12th Bola Tinubu’s Colloquium, which he participated via Zoom, said Tinubu’s suggestions on how to tackle some national issues be “practicalized.”

“Today, we have listened to him and picked from what we have learned and what we have heard.

“I want to say let’s practicalize those things and get to our Eldorado in Nigeria,” he said.

It could be recalled that Tinubu was quoted to have called on the federal government to ease some of its economic policies which he said are bringing untold hardship on Nigerians.

He was also reported to have called for the recruitment of 50 million youths into the Nigerian military to tackle security challenges facing the country.