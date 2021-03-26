U.S. Senate Confirms Adeyemo As Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury

The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Wally Adeyemo as Deputy Secretary of the Treasury on Thursday, making him the first Black American to hold the powerful job.
Adeyemo, 39, has struck a hardline tone on China, vowing to fight what he called Beijing’s “unfair economic practices” and hold China accountable to international rules.
Adeyemo will play a key role in shaping U.S. economic policy on issues ranging from financial regulation to relief for everyday Americans and U.S. sanctions on foreign governments.
A former senior adviser at asset manager BlackRock Inc and the child of Nigerian immigrants, Adeyemo served as a top national security and economic adviser to Democratic former President Barack Obama and held senior jobs at the Treasury.
The Senate confirmed Adeyemo on a voice vote, a procedure used when there is little to no opposition.
Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen hails Wally’s confirmation
My warmest congratulations to Wally Adeyemo, our new Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.
Wally is everything @USTreasury needs right now: he’s spent his career working at the intersection of nat’l security & economic interests. He’s also a tireless advocate for the working class.
He’s become a master of shuttle economic diplomacy, helping keep our economy strong at home & competitive abroad. He also helped build the @CFPB from its foundation after the Great Recession.
His values & managerial experience will be a huge asset to Treasury as we implement ARP
I’m confident that Wally will handle his mission as Deputy Secretary like he’s handled everything else during his career: with integrity and excellence.
Adeyemo was one of three Nigerian-Americans (alongside Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo and Osaremen Okolo), tapped by then President-elect Joe Biden to serve in his Government.
He was senior international economic adviser in the Barack Obama administration.
