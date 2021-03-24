UAE Finance Minister & Dubai Deputy Ruler, Sheikh Al Maktoum Dies At 75 (Photos)

United Arab Emirates’ Finance Minister and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died on Wednesday at the age of 75, the Dubai media office said.



He was the brother of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Prime Minister and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

Hamdan, had been finance minister since 1971, when the country was founded.

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed ordered that flags be flown at half-mast across the country until Saturday to mark three days of mourning, according to a statement by the official news agency WAM.

Meanwhile, Dubai has announced a 10-day mourning period.

Funeral prayers will be restricted to family members due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Dubai media office added.

Hamdan had been unwell, his brother Mohammed wrote on Twitter earlier this month, wishing him well.

He underwent surgery abroad in 2020; though further details were not disclosed.