UNILAG cut off mark for 2020/2021 released

The management of the University of Lagos has released cut-off marks for 2020/2021 admission into the institution.

The admission cut-off marks were released on the university’s website on Tuesday.

Also, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has released the post-UTME results for 2020/2021 admission.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Biodun Olarewaju, confirmed this to our correspondent.

The PUNCH gathered that candidates must score a minimum of 25 out of 50 in the post-UTME screening in order to be considered for admission at OAU.

A breakdown of UNILAG cut-off marks showed that History and Strategic Studies has the highest cut-off mark in the Faculty of Arts with 66.575 as merit score, followed by English, 65; Chinese – 64.85; and Creative Arts – 64.175. Linguistics Igbo/Yoruba has the lowest cut-off mark in the Faculty with 49.1.

In the Faculty of Management Sciences, Accounting, with a merit score of 69.825, has the highest cut-off mark while Actuarial Science and Finance have second and third-highest cut-off marks with 68.4 and 67.675 respectively.

Education English has the highest cut-off mark in the Faculty of Education with 67.025; Electrical & Electronics Engineering has the highest in the Faculty of Engineering with 79.725; Faculty of Environmental Sciences – Architecture with 74.325.

Others are Law – 73.25; Pharmacy – 75.4; Medicine & Surgery – 83.35; Mathematics – 68.325; Mass Communication – 69.25 and Economics – 69.175.

FACULTY OF ARTS

S/N PROGRAMMES

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Creative Arts 64.175 54.65 59.175 61.25 59.45 59.725 61.225

2 English 65 60.875 63.3 62.65 57.775 60.125 61.625

3 French 60.825 55.925 58.175 57.225 54.925 NIL 54.45

4 Russian 62.05 54.9 53.3 NIL 57.625 NIL 58.05

5 History & Strategic Studies 66.575 52.55 63.975 64.125 62.275 61.2 60.825

6 Linguistics Igbo/Yoruba 49.1 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

7 Chinese 64.85 62.1 61 63.35 57.55 55.375 58.5

8 Philosophy 63.7 57.475 59.75 60.875 58.5 57.8 57.675

9 Christian Religious Studies 60.125 NIL NIL 58.3 NIL 58.9 54.35

10 Islamic Religious Studies 63.275 NIL NIL 62.775 61.175 61.675 61.275

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

S/N PROGRAMMES

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Accounting 69.825 63.05 63.575 68.65 60.675 61.475 62.7

2 Actuarial Science 68.4 58.8 58 62.6 64.075 59.275 62.45

3 Business Administration 67.05 61.2 63.975 65.3 61.325 63.925 63.1

4 Finance 67.675 61.25 63.525 66.65 59.125 62.425 63.725

5 IRPM 66.675 58.875 61.45 65.275 56.675 60.35 63.45

6 Insurance 66.975 58.075 62.1 65.55 61.25 63.525 65.475

FACULTY OF EDUCATION

S/N PROGRAMMES

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Adult Education 56.65 53.625 49.85 54.15 54 54.225 NIL

2 Education Economics 62.975 55.6 60.25 61.825 58.8 60.75 61.725

3 Business Education 65.625 61.4 59.85 64.075 60.375 61.5 63.6

4 Education Islamic Religious Studies 59 NIL 55.1 53.475 NIL 54.4 52.175

5 Education Igbo NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

6 Education English 67.025 61.9 65.65 65.825 62.475 64.275 60.95

7 Early Childhood Education 63.775 56.675 50.1 60.95 59.225 58.6 59.925

8 Education Yoruba 58.85 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

9 Education French 50.925 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

10 Education History 62.75 58.45 NIL 57.4 NIL 60.95 57.85

11 Education Christian Religious Studies 52.15 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

12 Education Geography 55.75 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

13 Educational Administration 57.025 51.95 54.25 51.475 NIL 52.225 51.975

14 Educational Foundations 62.275 59.075 57.775 58.05 57.5 58.7 53.9

15 Health Education 54.975 NIL 50.6 51.725 54.225 NIL NIL

16 Human Kinetics Education 58.325 54.65 55.9 56.85 55 55.85 52.65

17 Education Biology 60.375 54.175 52.625 57.6 53.125 51.975 55.075

18 Education Chemistry 56.125 52.075 NIL 48.95 55.925 53.125 NIL

19 Education Home Economics 55.1 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

20 Integrated Science Education 50.325 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

21 Education Mathematics 60.1 NIL 50.825 57.15 55.1 59.75 56.125

22 Education Physics 53.9 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

23 Technology Education 52.45 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

S/N PROGRAMMES

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Biomedical Engineering 72.5 69.525 71.225 71.775 71.775 67.65 66.825

2 Chemical & Petroleum Engineering 77.2 68.7 69.175 73 72.5 69.95 74.6

3 Civil & Environmental Engineering 73.875 68.55 72.175 72.525 70.575 72.35 71.325

4 Computer Engineering 78.375 73.15 76.6 75.85 72.4 73.225 72.175

5 Electrical & Electronics Engineering 79.725 74.925 77.3 75.65 74.7 76.975 75.025

6 Mechanical Engineering 77.925 72.025 72.6 76.875 67.7 74.2 75.2

7 Metallurgical & Materials Engineering 66.9 58.525 58.7 59.175 57.825 59.325 60.475

8 Petroleum & Gas Engineering 74.4 67.15 68.1 73.675 68.625 69.075 71.3

9 Surveying & Geoinformatics Engineering 64.9 56.55 53.25 60.05 63.95 63.125 62.375

10 Systems Engineering 77.85 67.175 70.85 74.625 73.85 69.85 75.025

FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

S/N PROGRAMMES

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Architecture 74.325 68.975 68.475 70.8 67.7 72.1 62.5

2 Building 64.4 NIL 59.225 63.1 55.475 60.275 62.475

3 Estate Management 62.5 58.975 59.3 60.15 NIL 54.625 57.95

4 Quantity Surveying 68.225 56.7 65.85 65.075 59.525 63.5 60.975

5 Urban & Regional Planning 62.875 61.675 55.4 57.6 NIL 57.65 58.575

FACULTY OF LAW

S/N PROGRAMME

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Law 73.25 69.275 70.225 70.375 69.425 70.55 68.775

FACULTY OF PHARMACY

S/N PROGRAMME

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Pharmacy 75.4 72.95 72.45 75 74.475 73.225 73

COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

S/N PROGRAMMES

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Medicine & Surgery 83.35 80.475 81.075 81.9 81.4 81.55 82.525

2 Physiotherapy 75.25 72.375 71.375 70.975 74.15 70.15 69.625

3 Radiography 74.275 73.625 71.65 74.225 64.675 72.675 73.175

4 Medical Laboratory Science 73.1 70.575 68.4 72.55 68.9 70.875 70.425

5 Pharmacology 71.275 59.125 67.475 65.4 69.25 70.325 66.625

6 Physiology 69.175 61.8 67.55 67.875 68.225 66.775 68.05

7 Dentistry 76.55 75.65 72.2 74.825 75.1 75.475 68.875

FACULTY OF SCIENCE

S/N PROGRAMMES

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Biochemistry 69.65 65.2 66.675 67.55 62.95 66.925 66.675

2 Botany 58.15 NIL 55.325 52.35 53.325 54.35 56.25

3 Cell Biology &Genetics 67.4 61.325 65.125 65.675 63.225 62.3 65.15

4 Chemistry 67.7 60.35 59.525 65.525 61.9 60.55 59.825

5 Computer Science 77.15 69.025 71.45 75.65 73.975 72.925 72.2

6 Geology 66.9 60.625 65.35 63.25 62.2 61.175 63.45

7 Geophysics 64.125 60.825 53.475 63.425 58.25 60.5 61.575

8 Marine Biology 62.7 58.575 59.95 59.725 57.4 57.5 59.2

9 Fisheries 56.45 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

10 Mathematics 68.325 58.3 64 64.675 60 61.525 65.725

11 Industrial Mathematics 65.075 NIL 62.225 63.15 60.15 59.95 62.475

12 Statistics 66.3 58.2 65.825 64.05 63.075 61.35 59.3

13 Microbiology 68.4 60.85 65.325 67.65 66.7 63.975 65.175

14 Physics 63.25 55.3 52.2 61.2 60.45 57.975 59.975

15 Zoology 54.3 NIL 51.5 51 NIL NIL 53.5

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

S/N PROGRAMMES

MERIT EKITI LAGOS OGUN ONDO OSUN OYO

1 Economics 69.175 54.45 63.675 65.85 56.125 65.575 64.325

2 Geography 57.8 55.5 NIL 52.8 57.675 54.75 55.925

3 Mass Communication 69.25 64.775 66.425 67.575 67.775 65.1 65.25

4 Political Science 64.05 52.65 61.375 60.075 60.625 60.9 58.575

5 Psychology 67.625 62.55 64.5 66.475 61.525 62.35 62.15

6 Social Work 65.825 58.2 58.95 64.5 64.3 64.425 60.25

7 Sociology 65 56.775 63.275 63.05 61.6 58.4 63.65