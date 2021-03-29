Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald’s 22nd Birthday (Photos, Video)

Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe popularly known as Waje has celebrated her daughter, Emerald on her 22nd birthday, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Waje called for the heavenly blessings and guidance of the lord upon her daughter in all her endeavours.

In her words:

“My beloved daughter, on your birthday, I pray that the Heavens bless you with the most important thing in this world – true happiness. May this great blessing follow you until the end of time. @emeraldogochukwu__”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM8_DmhlwJR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See photos and video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUVttRkU9QQ