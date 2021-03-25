We Are For United Nigeria – Southern Senators Declare

Senators from the southern part of the country on Wednesday resolved to work towards the unity of Nigeria despite the various challenges threatening the nation’s continued existence.

Their position came on the heels of the growing calls for secession among some Yoruba and Igbo groups who are accusing the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), of nepotism and gross incompetence in handling the insecurity in the country.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, told journalists after the southern senators elected Opeyemi Bamidele as Chairman on Wednesday that his colleagues remained committed to the unity of Nigeria.

He said, “Let me make it very clear that we are united, both the northern and southern senators.

“We are united behind the leadership of the 9th Senate and we have resolved that notwithstanding the challenges facing the country, we would support a united Nigeria.”

He said the northern senators’ forum was inaugurated sometime ago, hence the need to inaugurate the southern senators’ forum.

He said, “By June 11, we would have been in the Senate for two years and we felt we need to inaugurate the leadership for southern senators forum.”

Bamidele pledged to use the platform to further advance the unity of Nigeria.

He said, “Our position is that we have to manage our unity in diversity.

“We further look forward to strengthening the leadership of the Senate.

“We would provide voice for our people that we are here to represent.

“We would use the platform to strengthen the unity of Nigeria that we have all promised to uphold.

Other leaders of the southern senators are Senator Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North) as vice chairman; Senator Mathew Uroghide (PDP, Edo) – Secretary General;Senator Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Lagos West) – Treasuer; Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North) – Publicity Secretary and Senator Degi Eremienyo (APC, Bayelsa East) as Financial Secretary.