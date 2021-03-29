Weather Disrupts Tinubu’s 12th Colloquium In Kano

According to a report by The Punch, the event, which was expected to begin at 12pm was shifted to 12.30pm due to the absence of several VIPs.

Bad weather has disrupted the 69th birthday and 12th colloquium of All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, billed to take place in Kano State, forcing many dignitaries who were billed to travel by air to stay back.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola, Kayode Fayemi, Dapo Abiodun, had arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja before the weather turned unfriendly.

Some of those affected include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others are the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Other dignitaries who also could not fly to Kano include Senators Kashim Shettima, Yayi Adeola, Tokunbo Abiru, and Opeyemi Bamidele.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that the dignitaries are now joining the Colloquium from the Airport, via Zoom.

It was however learned that about 60 members of the House of Representatives led by Majority Leader, Ado Mr Doguwa, are physically attending the event.

Meanwhile, Mr Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, said his principal would monitor the event virtually alongside President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet on Monday, Mr Akdande said: “VP Osinbajo spending the day celebrating Asiwaju on his 69th birthday was on course to Kano this morning until weather conditions aborted travel plans. He’ll alongside Mr. President join the 12th BAT Colloquium virtually from the Presidential Villa. Happy birthday Asiwaju.”