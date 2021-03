Breaking up is no fun and could be hard, but believe you me sometimes that is the best thing that could actually have made by you decision wise.

So I broke with this overly disrespectful lady who felt because her business fetched her millions monthly she could rub on my face, nevertheless I won back my respect but God damn it, I miss her local efo riro with dawadawa ( Locust Bean ), dried fish and red oil from Onitsha.

What is that one thing that you miss the most about your ex?