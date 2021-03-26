Why APC Will Retain Power In 2023 – Jigawa State Governor

Jigawa Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Strategy and Contact Committee, Badaru Abubakar, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot win the next presidential election.

He assured more people will leave the PDP to join APC.

Badaru spoke when he featured on Channels Television programme Politics Today monitored by The Nation.

“I don’t see the gearing up of PDP to take power, even last week we had the former governor of Ogun state Gbenga Daniel who happens to be the DG Campaign for Atiku in 2019 elections that joined us.

“People are leaving PDP to join the APC. The honesty and sincerity of purpose will help us retain power in 2023.”

He however declined to comment on whether power should shift to the South in 2023.

“I am in the strategy committee that will look into this issue, at this point if you have asked me about this one month ago; I would have told you my positon.

“As the chairman of the strategy committee I cannot say my own personal view…I don’t want to preempt what will come from the committee.

Speaking on why Buhari is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria since independence as a leader, he said: “Certainly I agree, given the circumstances we have now, I believe 100 percent, Buhari is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria since independence;

“I am a state governor, I know what I inherited, I know the trouble I go through, I know one time I wanted to leave … really without the support of President Buhari we couldn’t have raised our head up as governors.”

He noted Buhari provided bailouts to all the states with 18-month support to pay salaries, and ensured payment of Paris-club money for infrastructure.

Badaru also noted therders-farmers clashes persisted because of the neglect of the past governments that banditry and kidnapping did not start with Buhari’s administration “but it just continued.”