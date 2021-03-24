Woman Makes Beautiful Bags, Clothes, Shoes From Pure Water Sachets Waste (Photos)

A Nigerian woman identified as Adejoke Lasisi has caught social media attention after she shared pictures of clothes, shoes and bags she made from satchet water (pure water) nylon wastes, IgbereTV reports.

Adejoke Lasisi is an entrepreneur and founder of Planet3R – a group involved in making eco-friendly products by using Textile and plastic wastes.

Sharing some photos of her craft on Twitter, she noted;

“P.S All the products in the pictures below are made from pure water sachets waste.”

https://twitter.com/AdejokeLasisi/status/1373003427001856012?s=20