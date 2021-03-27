Women Are More Intelligent Than Men – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said that women have proven to be more intelligent than men. According to a statement by the Special Assistant to Amaechi on Media, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, the Minister expressed this position at the second edition of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), where he was the guest speaker in Abuja. He said that women were capable of holding positions of authority in the society other than the mere 35 per cent affirmative action policy.

The National Gender Policy (NGP) has formulated a 35 per cent Affirmative Action (AA) in Nigeria since 2006. The policy demands that women should constitute 35 per cent of those involved in all governance processes. Amaechi urged women to start applying for positions based on merit and performance, and not because of gender.

He said that women should see inclusiveness in governance as a right, stating that women in all spheres of life should be carried along. “I do not support male domination, neither do I support female domination. I believe that all of you seated here are qualified to rule this nation, I don’t believe that a particular seat should be set aside for a woman, reason is that, women are by far more intelligent than men.

“The Deputy Secretary- General of the United Nations, Amina Muhammed was selected not because she was a woman but because she performed excellently well in her previous position.

“When ‘I am invited to a function and women are gathered dancing, I just wonder why women should be dancing at a function; women should be taking more serious ly than dancing at a function. “When you get to the table, assert your authority as somebody who is brilliant, who is intelligent to get what others are getting.

“Don’t tell me you are on the table and should be given a position because you are a woman, don’t ask that any seat should be set aside for you, ask for your right, it is your right. Women in politics stay for meetings till 2am. So if your husband allow you to join politics, he should be ready to support you,” he said. Amaechi said that women should come together to support and elevate each other, not bringing themselves down because they are the reason some men do not give women appointments. He said that all the women he ever gave appointments deserved it on merit not because they were women. “Any woman I have ever given appointment merited it, but you are also a problem unto yourselves. If appointment is given to a woman, a fellow woman will start saying the man is dating the woman and that she did not get the appointment because she merited it, which is one of the reasons I stopped.”