Work On Lagos-Calabar Railway To Start This Year – Amaechi

Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, says work on the proposed Lagos-Calabar railway will commence before the end of this year.

Delivering the 34th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar with the topic: “The National Question and the Challenges of Nationhood in Nigeria” in Calabar, yesterday, Amaechi said the Buhari administration was committed to massive infrastructural development across the country. Amaechi explained that the objective was to ease movement across the country and by extension enhance national integration.

“In a few weeks from now, we are going to sign the loan agreement for the commencement of that project and before the end of the year, contractors will move to site,” he said.

He added: “The President Buhari administration has embarked on railway construction and rehabilitation from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, from Ibadan to Kano and from Abuja to Kauran Namoda, among others.

“We are also renewing the Lord Lugard railway line that has been out of effective service for decades,” he said.