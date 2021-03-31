WTO Pays Tribute To Outgoing Deputy Directors-General

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is the only International Organisation dealing with the global rules of trade. Its main function is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible between nations.

WTO Director-General (DG), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala assumed office on March 1st 2021, as the first female and first African to head the Organisation. She is steadfast in resolving controversial issues as “industrial subsidies, SOEs [state-owned enterprises] and special and differential treatment.”

It was reported that she has given notice to the four Deputy Directors-General (DDGs) that their tenures will not be continued past this month.

The DG is expected to announce the new DDGs on April 1, 2021 which is expected to include an American, and exclude anyone from her Continent.



The WTO pays tribute to the four outgoing WTO Deputy Directors-General Yi Xiaozhun, Alan Wm. Wolff, Karl Brauner, and Yonov Frederick Agah for their work and dedication to strengthen the multilateral trading system. Thank you!

Yonov Frederick Agah



Yonov Frederick Agah began his first term as Deputy Director-General of the WTO on 1 October 2013. He has been reappointed for a second four-year term, starting on 1 October 2017.

Yonov Frederick Agah was appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the WTO in 2005. In that capacity, he served as the Alternate Chief Negotiator for the Doha Round and Head of Nigeria’s Trade Office to the WTO in the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Office in Geneva. The Trade Office is responsible for Nigeria’s participation in Geneva-based trade-related international organizations, particularly the UN Conference on Trade and Development, the World Intellectual Property Organisation, the International Trade Centre and the WTO.

Mr Agah served as Chair of the WTO’s General Council in 2011. He was responsible for organizing the Eighth WTO Ministerial Conference, which was acknowledged to be successful despite the prevailing stalemate in the Doha Round. He has also served as Chair of the following WTO bodies: Dispute Settlement Body in 2010, the Council for Trade in Services in 2009, the Trade Policy Review Body in 2008, the Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights in 2007, and the Council for Trade in Goods in 2006. He was also the Chair of the Council for TRIPS, Special Session, in 2013.

Mr Agah has previously worked as a lecturer at Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna (1979-81), senior features writer/circulation manager, Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation (1982-84), Sales Manager, Benue Bottling Company Limited (1984-87), Field Manager, UTC Nigeria PLC (1990-91), Deputy Director (multilateral) (1991-2001) and Director (external trade) (2002-05).

Mr Agah was born on the 28th of August, 1956 and hails from Benue State. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria. He obtained a Master of Business Administration and Doctor of Philosophy in Economics (International Trade) from the University of Jos, Nigeria, in 1989 and 2007 respectively. His doctoral dissertation was on “Trade Policy Reform and Economic Growth in Nigeria Since 1986”. Mr Agah also obtained a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Abuja, Nigeria, in 2009. He has contributed to various books and journals.

Agah had earlier indicated interest to replace Azevedo in 2020, but had his already-submitted nomination withdrawn and replaced (with Okonjo-Iweala) by President Muhammadu Buhari.