‘You Are The Sweetest Person’: 9ice Celebrates His Wife, Olasunkanmi’s Birthday (Pix)

Singer 9ice took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his wife, Olasunkanmi on her birthday today March 29, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

“You’re the sweetest person I know
You’re the true friend I chose
You’re the backbone of our home
The love of my life
The academy of heart

The transformer that power up Ancestors generator………..hbd @aceoforchid”

9ice and Olasunkanmi got married in December, 2019 and have a daughter, Michelle.

