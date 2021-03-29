‘You Are The Sweetest Person’: 9ice Celebrates His Wife, Olasunkanmi’s Birthday (Pix)

Connect on Linked in

“You’re The True Friend I Chose”- 9ice Celebrates Wife, Olasunkanmi’s Birthday (Photo)

Singer 9ice took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his wife, Olasunkanmi on her birthday today March 29, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

“You’re the sweetest person I know

You’re the true friend I chose

You’re the backbone of our home

The love of my life

The academy of heart The transformer that power up Ancestors generator………..hbd @aceoforchid”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM_vFHQF_CV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

9ice and Olasunkanmi got married in December, 2019 and have a daughter, Michelle.