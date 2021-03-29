‘You Are The Sweetest Person’: 9ice Celebrates His Wife, Olasunkanmi’s Birthday (Pix)

“You’re The True Friend I Chose”- 9ice Celebrates Wife, Olasunkanmi’s Birthday (Photo)
Singer 9ice took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his wife, Olasunkanmi on her birthday today March 29, IgbereTV reports.
He wrote;
“You’re the sweetest person I know
You’re the true friend I chose
You’re the backbone of our home
The love of my life
The academy of heart
The transformer that power up Ancestors generator………..hbd @aceoforchid”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CM_vFHQF_CV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
9ice and Olasunkanmi got married in December, 2019 and have a daughter, Michelle.