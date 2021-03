Connect on Linked in

A yet to be identified young lady was found dead inside a gutter around Roots Cafe, opposite Spar Shopping Mall in Enugu this morning, IgbereTV reports.

Moses Ebere shared the photos on Facebook with the caption;

“Found dead this morning around Roots cafe opposite spar shopping mall Enugu Inside gutter share as you receive to reach her people”

