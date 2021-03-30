Young Nigerian Soldier Killed In Boko Haram Ambush In Zamfara (Photos)

A young Nigerian soldier identified as Hussaini has been killed in a Boko Haram ambush in Zamfara State, IgbereTV reports.

His childhood friend, Emmanuel Mathew shared photos of the deceased on Facebook, with the captions;

“Hussaini, my childhood good friend Died why now, is to early for you to live the battle field now, but GOD knows the best, May Allah accept your shortcoming”

“You die protecting your dear country

You die protecting your good people

You die as Hero

You carry ur nation on your shoulder

You survive maiduguri

But you die in boko haram ambush in zamfara state, trying to secure the region

Your memory will live forever RIP”

