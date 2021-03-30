Young Nigerian Soldier Killed In Boko Haram Ambush In Zamfara (Photos)

A young Nigerian soldier identified as Hussaini has been killed in a Boko Haram ambush in Zamfara State, IgbereTV reports.
His childhood friend, Emmanuel Mathew shared photos of the deceased on Facebook, with the captions;
“Hussaini, my childhood good friend Died why now, is to early for you to live the battle field now, but GOD knows the best, May Allah accept your shortcoming”
“You die protecting your dear country
You die protecting your good people
You die as Hero
You carry ur nation on your shoulder
You survive maiduguri
But you die in boko haram ambush in zamfara state, trying to secure the region
Your memory will live forever RIP”
