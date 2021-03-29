Zlatan Ibile & Davita Celebrate Their Son, Shiloh’s 1st Birthday In UK (Video)

Zlatan Ibile And Davita Celebrate Their Son, Shiloh’s 1st Birthday In UK (Photos, Video)

Rapper Zlatan Ibile and his baby mama, Davita have celebrated their son, Shiloh’s first birthday together in United Kingdom, IgbereTV reports.

Davita shared videos of them cutting their son’s birthday cake on her Instastory. In her birthday post to her son, she described him as an intelligent little boy who has changed her for the better.

She wrote on her Instagram handle;

“Where do I even begin? First of all I want to thank God because when I was carrying this beautiful boy I didn’t even think we would celebrate a first birthday. New of your arrival did not come without it’s challenges and was probably the hardest time in my life but I would do it all again 10000 times over if it meant I had you.

I thank God for brining this intelligent little boy into my life. I have learnt so much from him and he has changed me for the better. Shiloh Toluwalase Ainoghena Omoniyi you are THE BEST thing to ever happen to my life, your existence can never be a mistake. You were meant to be. You bring joy to everyone around you, you are a light and I can’t wait to see you for the great man you will one day become.

Thank you for being the best boy any mother could ask for. Thank you for making what most call the ‘hardest job in the world’ the easiest it could possibly be for me. Raising you mostly by myself has been nothing short of a miracle and I thank God for bringing us this far. May you continue to be a source of joy to me and your father. May you grow with grace and continue to bring honour to your loved ones. Thank you for being you. You are perfect in every way.

You deserve the world my precious boy and I won’t rest until I give it to you.

Anyways I think I’ve said enough lmao I could go on and on.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LITTLE MAN!! Love you with all my heart p.s I’ll get you a real G wagon in 16 years time”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM-wW_5seIs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LacUZHdWQ8