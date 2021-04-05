₦30,000 Salary Earners: How Do You Cope?

Going by the inflation, recession and whatever thing they use to qualify this hardship we are facing in this country at the moment, how do you most salary earners cope?

When I say salary earners, I mean those earning 50k, 40k, 30k, 25k and some even 25k to 10k. Not you that’s bagging 100k and above, you be oil worker jor.

So, I see most families where the man being the head of the family, is a private school teacher. Of course we all know how much they are payed nothing. Same with most company or factory casual workers. How do you guys manage to cope with family at this crucial time?

It’s not like I’m earning big or own any business, but one good job in month will cover me for some times. Since I’m not married yet, it just myself and my aged mum that I think of.

So how do you manage your 30k that it will last you for a month, Assuming your extra teaching after school will cover your transportation to and from working place?