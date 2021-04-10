10 Things To Do To Save Your Kidney By Firstdoctorr

Connect on Linked in

Kidney disease is on the rise,

Some risk factors/causes are:

-high BP

-diabetes

-smoking

-kidney infection

-abnormal kidneys

-kidney disease in the family

-abusing NSAIDs

-taking toxic herbs

Below are 10 Things To Do To Save Your Kidney:

1. Drink enough water/fluids daily

2. Control your blood sugar

3. Control your BP

4. Check your weight

5. Eat more fruits/veggies

6. Stop smoking

7. Exercise daily

8. Avoid herbs

9. Don’t abuse NSAIDs

10. Do kidney function tests if you’re at high risk

