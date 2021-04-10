10 Things To Do To Save Your Kidney By Firstdoctorr

Kidney disease is on the rise,
Some risk factors/causes are:
-high BP
-diabetes
-smoking
-kidney infection
-abnormal kidneys
-kidney disease in the family
-abusing NSAIDs
-taking toxic herbs
Below are 10 Things To Do To Save Your Kidney:
1. Drink enough water/fluids daily
2. Control your blood sugar
3. Control your BP
4. Check your weight
5. Eat more fruits/veggies
6. Stop smoking
7. Exercise daily
8. Avoid herbs
9. Don’t abuse NSAIDs
10. Do kidney function tests if you’re at high risk
