10 Things To Do To Save Your Kidney By Firstdoctorr

10 Things To Do To Save Your Kidney

Kidney disease is on the rise,
Some risk factors/causes are:

-high BP
-diabetes
-smoking
-kidney infection
-abnormal kidneys
-kidney disease in the family
-abusing NSAIDs
-taking toxic herbs

Below are 10 Things To Do To Save Your Kidney:

1. Drink enough water/fluids daily

2. Control your blood sugar

3. Control your BP

4. Check your weight

5. Eat more fruits/veggies

6. Stop smoking

7. Exercise daily

8. Avoid herbs

9. Don’t abuse NSAIDs

10. Do kidney function tests if you’re at high risk

