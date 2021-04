A young boy of age 10 made his parents proud by winning the sum of ₦1.6m, a plot of land, edibles and Hajj amongst others for himself on Sebilu Nnajat programme on Wap Tv.

A Sebilu Nnajat Concepts programme anchor by Sheik Ahmed Olanrewaju AlFulanny.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKpfD6fzlyM