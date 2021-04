Connect on Linked in

106 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Discharged And 1 Death On April 1

106 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-33

FCT-20

Cross River-11

Rivers-11

Kaduna-7

Edo-6

Ondo-6

Nasarawa-3

Ogun-3

Kano-2

Bauchi-2

Osun-2

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1377747384260788234?s=19

Today’s death is from a backlog of data from Rivers State.

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1377747403902701578?s=19

March 30 https://www.nairaland.com/6486257/covid-19-update-march-31-2021