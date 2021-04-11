11-Year-Old Liberian Football Star Goes Viral (Photos)

Liberian fourth division side Football Club Gar’ou have hailed their 11-year-old star Eric Marshall after he played for 80 minutes in a 4-1 victory over Haifia FC.

The youngster has been praised by his club on social media following the victory, who have shared clips of his tackling and passing as well as photos of himself with his colleagues.

With their description of ‘Africa’s youngest footballer’, the club have also expressed their considerations for the player and could withdraw him from the league.

They also state that Dutch Intermediaries were at the fixture to watch the youngster play, and the reaction online suggests that he did not disappoint.

The club wrote: “The prodigy played 80 minutes in his 3rd league game yesterday in the Liberia 4th division. We won 4-1 against Haifia FC.”

Before adding: “We are so blessed to have Eric as a team and country and greater humanity.

“We pray he brings the needed level of joy to global football enthusiasts.

“There is conventional and unconventional. Sometimes, the latter is spontaneous.

But it has enabled us to see what he could do in such unfavourable situation. He is nearly superhuman amongst peers, though.”

One follower said in response: “Extra bright future ahead of him with the right guardianship.”

With a second adding: “Take extra care of that boy.”

After which the club responded: ”There is a serious consideration now to withdraw him from the league.”