110 New COVID-19 Cases, 158 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 7
110 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-24
Yobe-24
FCT-16
Bayelsa-10
Rivers-10
Kaduna-10
Nasarawa-5
Akwa Ibom-4
Bauchi-3
Edo-3
Plateau-1
https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1379930199823945729?s=19
Highlights
On the 7th of April 2021, 110 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
Till date, 163498 cases have been confirmed, 153788 cases have been discharged and 2058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
The 110 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos(24), Yobe (24), FCT (16),Bayelsa (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (10),Nasarawa (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3),and Plateau(1)
A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities
https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/report/
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via
https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1379930723465977862?s=19
April 6 https://www.nairaland.com/6494914/covid-19-update-april-6-2021