110 New COVID-19 Cases, 158 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 7

Highlights

On the 7th of April 2021, 110 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria

Till date, 163498 cases have been confirmed, 153788 cases have been discharged and 2058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 110 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos(24), Yobe (24), FCT (16),Bayelsa (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (10),Nasarawa (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3),and Plateau(1)

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities