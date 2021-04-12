12 Signs He Is Developing Strong Feelings For You

A lot of ladies spend so much trying to uncover what their men feel for them and, it gets so tiring and demeaning. Some ladies will even go to the extent of asking his friends if they think he likes her as much of if he’s gonna take her serious. Now, that’s downright condescending and insultive, to say the least. What these ladies fail to know is that most of the time, their men feel jittery about opening up to them so, the best they can do is to conceal how they feel till they’re ready to own up. Here are 12 ways to detect if your man is developing strong feelings from you:

1. WATCH HIS VOCAL TONE WHENEVER HE SPEAKS WITH YOU

When a man begins to fall for a lady, his vocal tone goes soft and, if you’re very observant, you can almost feel it. No matter how hard he tries to hide it, his vocal tone will always give him away. This is a sign to show that he’s already being smitten by you but, he’s struggling to keep his emotions locked in.

2. THE FREQUENT CALLS AND CHECK UPS

No man is ever too busy for the woman he has feelings for so, when you find your guy friend constantly calling to check on you or even for flimsy reasons he shouldn’t have been bothered about; irrespective of how busy his schedule is -WATCH IT! He cares so much about you just as much.

3. THE EYES – THEY DON’T LIE!

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul. This is true because, just by watching someone’s eyes movements, you can detect what’s on the person’s mind, if the person is lying or saying the truth. If the guy you started hanging out with for a while has this soft, endearing looks in his eyes whenever he looks at you, you can best believe that he can’t help but drool over you. There’s this warmth you get to see in his eyes and, funny thing is……… HE CAN’T HIDE IT!

4. HIS BODY LANGUAGE EXPRESSIONS

When a guy is beginning to have strong feelings for you, he’ll be itching to be near you almost all the time. Watch how he’ll be eager to lock hands with you, or touch your face under the pretext of trying to remove something there. Doing so, for him, is a perfect way of securing his bond with you and letting you know that he’s so crazy about sharing your personal space with you.

5. THE LITTLE THINGS MATTER TO HIM

Whether it’s helping you to get sanitary towels or helping with loosening your braids or giving you a foot rub after a hard day’s job, the man in your life will count it all joy doing all these for you becaus.e their tools he uses in communicating to you how much he feels for you. Guys won’t ordinarily do gestures for just any random lady so, if you find your man readily doing for you the things you’ll term as not important, he’s definitely smitten by you.

6. HE CAN EASILY DETECT YOUR LINE OF THOUGHTS

Imagine that your period is coming up in a couple of days and you’d already planned on getting sanitary towels but, somehow, you forgot. Then, he comes by yours and, while you two are having a conversation, he can readily detect from your body language that something is amiss. You drop a subtle hint that you missed out on buying something and, since he knows your “monthly” calendar, he’d know you were referring to your sanitary towels. He goes out and shows up at the end of the day with your preferred brand and some meds; incase you suffer any cramps. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to you if the guy you’ve been hanging out with has been so close to you but, if he can read you like a book and make efforts to help out however he can, you have a huge keeper right there.

7. YOUR PAIN IS HIS WORRY

You begin to observe of late that your man has been bothered about your inability to secure a job or that you having issues with renewing your international passport or that you can’t purchase stuff from the mall because your debit card keeps declining………. If he feels your pain and tries to understand what you’re going through and he makes efforts to sort them out however he can without any fuss, he’s falling hard for you, baby girl. No man would pay that much attention to you if he doesn’t feel something deep for you.

8. MAKING FLIMSY EXCUSES? NOT AN OPTION!

Let’s say your man is a top executive of a multinational company and, he runs a very tight schedule. Naturally, you wouldn’t expect him to fuss about you all the time while at work because you know that he barely has the time for himself. But, if he tries sending you romantic notes inbetween his work duty or spends, at least, 20 minutes off his lunch hour just to hear your voice and find out how you’re faring, trust me, he loves you deeply! Time means EVERYTHING for a man so, if he gives his time to you, however little, you mean more to him. No excuse as to why he can’t keep up in touch with you is permitted because, it’ll hurt him.

9. HE LOOKS FORWARD TO SPENDING TIME TOGETHER WITH YOU

As mentioned in the previous point, time means everything to a man so, if he spends it with you, he values you. Now, this is very true. You find out that your guy whom you only started seeing barely a month ago now finds himself trying to arrange for how you two can spend some time together. Whether it’s at yours or his or, its at a private sit out or st a picnic set up, you are his perfect bet for a relaxed getaway. Every moment spent with you, however short it is, means a lot to him.

10. HE LETS YOU IN ON HIS MOVES, GOOD AND BAD DAYS

Guys rarely show any sort of emotion; at least, not until they’re sure you both are on the same page. If your guy suddenly seeks for your opinion on a matter or, he can’t wait for you to get back home so he can vent to you about what happened at work or, he got into some trouble and wants to seek your opinion on how best he can get out of his mess, he feels for you much more than ever. The moment a guy starts opening up to you without you asking him, THAT’S IT!

11. HE WANTS YOU TO FAMILIARIZE WITH HIS CLOSE PALS AND IMMEDIATE FAMILY

A guy will naturally love his men in da hood and, nothing is permitted to infiltrate that bond. But, the moment your guy begins to bring you to show to friends so y’all can hang out together or, he starts inviting you to his family’s functions so you can get to know those that are a part of his roots and familiarize with them, you have there a man whose feelings for you he can’t deny.

12. HE SPELLS IT OUT TO YOU DIRECTLY

Guys never open up to a girl about how they feel until they’re very sure of it. You now notice that the man you’re seeing has become more vocal with you of late and, he brings you into his world and, he doesn’t waste no time in telling you just how much he feels for you and wants to take the relationship further. I’m not talking about him buying you gifts to show you how much he cares or helping you take care of random stuff you wouldn’t mind doing by yourself – I’m talking about him telling you by himself how much he feels deeply for you. This is the greatest sign you should look out for so you don’t work with assumptions on whether he feels for you or not.Source: https://flipmemes.com/2021/04/18/12-signs-he-is-developing-strong-feelings-for-you/