2023: I See PDP Office Holders, Members Coming To APC – Tonye Princewill

A former governorship candidate in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill has claimed that politicians under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would soon join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Princewill, in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Saturday evening, said the membership registration and revalidation exercise currently going on across the country, aims at strengthening the party towards achieving its goal during the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the registration and revalidation exercise precedes congresses, after which a convention would be held.

He expressed optimism that the party would establish quality leadership at the convention.

According to the film producer and philanthropist, “I see several PDP office holders and members coming over to APC, not the other way round. That is why the current revalidation exercise is important, especially in my state.

“The ongoing APC revalidation is your opportunity to influence the direction of a major political party in this state. PDP is a closed shop. You know what you will get. The latest LGA primaries have shown us who has a voice. In APC, you have a wonderful chance to truly choose candidates of your choice before they are presented for a general election. Do not waste it. Go and register today.

“This message is for APC rebels, PDP rebels, youth rebels, men of God, the true lovers of rivers state and all our non indigenes. In the words of the late Boma Erekosima, ‘I dey there better pass them say.’ If you enjoy being allowed to speak freely, you will never have a better chance”.