2023 Presidency: List Of Potential Candidates From The South East

The Leader of Igbo Youths in Nigeria and Diaspora Comarade Chukwuma Dike, has listed names of SouthEast politicians that the rest of Nigerians can choose from…

They are for Apc

1, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

2, Senator Ken Nnamani

3, Governor Dave Umahi

For PDP

1,Mr Peter Obi

2,Hon Emeka Ihedioha

3, Senator Ike Ekweremadu

This list is not arrange in no particular order…..

For fairness all the political parties should choose their candidate from the SouthEast like it happened in 1999. When all the political parties choosed from the southwest….

Thank you

Chukwuma Dike

Igbo Youths in Nigeria and Diaspora