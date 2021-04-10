2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Supporters Inaugurate Campaign Groups

Loyalists and supporters of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have inaugurated the Ondo State chapter of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA 23) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

SWAGA is a presidential campaign platform for Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State whose political allies have confirmed he is warming up to run for presidency in 2023.

While launching the State Working Committee in Akure, the National Chairman of SWAGA and former minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said the support group must be visible across the 18 LGAs of the state as well as wards and polling units.

According to Adeyeye, SWAGA is committed to rallying support for Tinubu within the six South West states and beyond for him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

On his part, the newly inaugurated coordinator of the group in Ondo State, Ifedayo Abegunde, said Tinubu did not ask anyone to embark on the project, saying,” it is a wholesale by us and promoted by our goodwill of like-minded Nigerians.”

Similarly, the member representing Eti Osa Constituency II, in Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, has inaugurated Bola Asiwaju Tinubu (BAT) movement ahead of the 2023 poll.

In his address titled, ‘The Imperative of a Tinubu Presidency in 2023’ at the inauguration, Yishawu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, stressed the need for the people to make the right choice in the next presidential election.