35 New COVID-19 Cases, 239 Discharged And 1 Death On April 25

35 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-18

Rivers-7

Oyo-6

FCT-2

Ekiti-1

Kaduna-1

Today report includes:

Data from Oyo State recorded on the 24th and 25th of April, 2021.

215 community recoveries in Oyo State managed in line with guidelines.

