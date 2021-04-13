44 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Discharged And 1 Death On April 12
44 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Enugu-22
Lagos-15
FCT-4
Osun-2
Kaduna-1
On the 12th of April 2021, 44 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
Till date, 163837 cases have been confirmed, 154177 cases have been discharged and 2061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
The 44 new cases are reported from 5 states- Enugu (22), Lagos (15), FCT (4), Osun (2), and Kaduna (1)
A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities
Our discharges today includes 40 community recoveries in Enugu State and 4 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines.
