5 Trucks Burnt, One Person Dead In Accident On Bode Saadu-Jebba Road, Kwara

One person died, while five long trailer vehicles with goods and items worth millions of naira were burnt beyond recognition in an auto-crash which occurred on Monday at Olola area along Bode Saadu-Jebba express road in Moro local government area of Kwara state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the fatal crash was caused by brake failure, wrong overtaking, and over-speeding according to Information by the Kwara State Fire Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Head of Media and Publicity of Kwara state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle said, “Men of the Kwara State Fire Service were summoned to a road accident by one FRSC officer called Azeez Olaolu. The accident occurred along Bode-saadu Jebba Expressway today.

“The accident was a head-on collision that resulted in the fire outbreak which involved five heavy vehicles; four trailers filled with different variety of goods, and a petrol tanker.

“In this terrible accident, a man was burned dead and all the involved vehicles too were affected by the burning fire, although at different degrees.

Sector Commander of FRSC, Jonathan Owoade while confirming the accident said that it was a result of brake failure and wrong overtaking.

“This morning our attention was called to a multiple Road Traffic Crash (RTC) involving a tanker and a trailer at Olola area, along Bode Saadu-Ilorin road axis.

“Four persons were involved and sadly one of them got burnt and lost his life, others were unhurt”, he said.

Owoade said that there were no items recovered while efforts were ongoing by the FRSC officials to control traffic and clear the obstruction caused by the crash.

“The Fire service officials were alerted and are there to put off the fire, while our men are controlling traffic and removing obstruction caused.

“The affected vehicles are under the custody of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)”, he said.

Owoade however advised motorist to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on journeys.

He also cautioned drivers on over speeding and wrong overtaking, adding that the best driver was one who reached their destination safely.

