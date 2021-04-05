5-Year-Old Mexican-Nigerian, Kleopatra Wins Miss Toddler USA 2021 (Photos)

5 Year Old Kleopatra Vargas Wins Miss Toddler USA America Nation 2021

One of the most fast rising kids pageant contest held in the United States of America, popularly known as Miss America Nation has decorated and crowned Princess Kleopatra Vargas as Miss Toddler USA America Nation 2021. The 5years old Mexican-Nigerian-American Kid was born in Chicago, Illinois and speaks Igbo, Spanish and English language fluently.

Speaking to Journalists after she was announced as the new Miss Toddler USA America Nation 2021, Princess Kleopatra Vargas expressed gratitude to the Organisers of the pageant Contest, as she thanked her parents, for the love, guidance and support they extended to her. She also stated that this wasn’t the first pageant crown she has received, stressing that she was 10months old when she won Baby Illinois 2016, after beating 20other Kids.

In a reaction from the Mother, she described her daughter as an outstanding kid, with several rare abilities, seldom demonstrated by other kids. She noted that with her new crown as Miss Toddler USA America Nation 2021, there will be more to expect from Princess Kleopatra Vargas.

She was however crowned Winner of Miss Toddler USA America Nation 2021, after scoring highest in her Evening gown parade, described as elegance with 25%, cultural parade with 25% and community service through individual platform at 50%, ahead of other Kids who participated in the Contest.

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/03/5-years-old-kleopatra-vargas-wins-miss.html?m=1