50 Suspects Arrested Over Attacks In Imo State

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has announced that 50 suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent attacks in Imo state, IgbereTV reports.

Uzodinma who spoke while addressing newsmen after meeting President Buhari on Friday April 23, Uzodinma alleged that those funding this banditry are politicians. He also asked security agencies to make their names available to the press “because what they want to do is to distract a government that is focused.”

He also stressed that claims of “no job creation, people are not feeding, salaries are not paid, infrastructure” have been going down since 2015. According to Gov. Uzodinma, ”these things are there, available — a passmark for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Uzodinma said;

“It’s not only CCTV; some of those arrested by security agencies, some of them are not from Imo state or the south-east. It was a combination of those within the state and those from outside the state. As of the last count, we arrested almost 40 to 50 people, who also made useful statements and confessed to the crime.

“From 2015 till today, I thought what the problem would be is people saying that there’s no job creation, people are not feeding, salaries are not paid, infrastructure are going down, social interventions are not approved by government. These things are there, available — a passmark for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Now, people are no longer talking about that. Rather, what they are doing is to sponsor crisis, to the extent that those funding this banditry are politicians, which I challenge and call on security agencies to make their names available to the press, because what they want to do is to distract a government that is focused.

“If this government is not doing well, I’ll be one of those that will declare the government as not doing well. But a situation where you’ll leave the formal way, ethical way of doing politics, and you are now sponsoring banditry to bring down a government, for Christ’s sake, we should rise up and condemn it, all of us.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1388363/uzodinma-50-suspects-arrested-imo-attacks/