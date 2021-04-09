50-Year-Old Prophet Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Member In Church (Photo)

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 50-year-old prophet in charge of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke-Igbala, Ifo, Tayo Shobowale, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old church member.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged with the Family Support Unit of the Ota Area Command by the victim.

The PPRO added that the victim was accompanied by her mother to the station.

He explained, “The victim reported that sometime in March 2021, the prophet invited her to the church for prayer and that the prophet took advantage of her being alone with him in the church to forcefully have unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The victim further stated that after the illicit affair, the prophet ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already prepared candle, which he rubbed all over her body.

“Since then, the victim complained that she had been having spiritual attack, which always make her fall down and remain unconscious for hours.



“Upon the report, the Area Commander, Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe, detailed his Family Support Unit to the scene, where the randy prophet was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered a thorough investigation of the case and that the suspect be charged as soon as investigation was concluded.