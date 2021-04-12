57 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 11

57 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Discharged And 0 Death On April 11

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1381378728597544973

Highlights

On the 11th of April 2021, 57 new confirmed cases and death was recorded in Nigeria

Till date, 163793 cases have been confirmed, 154107 cases have been discharged and 2060 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 57 new cases are reported from 7 states- FCT (20), Lagos (19), Bayelsa (7), Kaduna (4), Rivers (3), Osun (3) and Jigawa (1)

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities