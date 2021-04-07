58 New COVID-19 Cases, 1585 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 6

https://www.facebook.com/NCDCgov/posts/4195639447165713

Highlights

On the 6th of April 2021, 58 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria

Till date, 163388 cases have been confirmed, 153630 cases have been discharged and 2058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 58 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (32), Kaduna (5), Enugu (4), Kano (4), Edo (3), FCT (3), Osun (3), Abia (1), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), and Rivers (1)

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities