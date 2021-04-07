58 New COVID-19 Cases, 1585 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 6
58 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-32
Kaduna-5
Enugu-4
Kano-4
Edo-3
FCT-3
Osun-3
Abia-1
Bauchi-1
Gombe-1
Rivers-1
163,388 confirmed
153,630 discharged
2,058 deaths
https://www.facebook.com/NCDCgov/posts/4195639447165713
Highlights
On the 6th of April 2021, 58 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
Till date, 163388 cases have been confirmed, 153630 cases have been discharged and 2058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
The 58 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (32), Kaduna (5), Enugu (4), Kano (4), Edo (3), FCT (3), Osun (3), Abia (1), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), and Rivers (1)
A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities
April 5 https://www.nairaland.com/6493274/covid-19-update-april-5-2021