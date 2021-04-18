60 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 17

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1383558853984280581

Highlights

On the 17th of April 2021, 60 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria

The 60 new cases are reported from 9 states- Lagos (22), Rivers (15), Bayelsa (7), Kaduna (5), Ogun (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Osun (2), Kano (1) and Ebonyi (1)

Till date, 164207 cases have been confirmed, 154325 cases have been discharged and 2061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities