64-Year-Old Bayelsa Woman Gives Birth To Triplets After Many Years Of Marriage (Pics)

64-Year-Old Bayelsa Woman Gives Birth To Triplets After Many Years Of Marriage (Photos)

Few days ago, there was jubilation in Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, after a 64-year-old woman gave birth to triplets, IgbereTV reports.

The woman identified as Mrs Tegbe Awusaziba was delivered of the babies through caesarean section after many years of marriage without a child.

Community members trooped out to celebrate when they received the news of Mrs. Awusaziba’s delivery. Both the babies and their mother are said to be in good health.

Speaking to news men, Mrs Awusaziba said she did not believe the pregnancy was real at the initial period due to her age, and expressed appreciation to God.

The Personal Assistant to the SA to Bayelsa State Governor on New Media, Preye Sinclair Emmanuel, shared photos from the celebration in Otukpoti community on April 17.

Preye Sinclair Emmanuel wrote on Facebook;

“Just in!

Celebration hits Otuokpoti Community ( All in Ogbia LGA Bayelsa State) as a woman of 64 gave birth too her first set of kids (Triplet’s)”



