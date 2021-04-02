66 New COVID-19 Cases, 127 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 2

Highlights

On the 2nd of April 2021, 66 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 163,063 cases have been confirmed, 151,835 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 66 new cases are reported from 10 states- Enugu (18), Lagos(17), Kaduna (10), Rivers ( , Akwa Ibom (6), Kano (2), Osun (2), Jigawa (1) Plateau (1) and FCT (1).

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities