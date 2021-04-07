7 Rugged Security Vans, Uniforms: Nnewi Rebrands Its Security Outfit (Photos)

In response to the security challenges that seemed to have overwhelmed the conventional security agencies, Nnewi town in Anambra State has rebranded its security outfit, providing them with the needed logistics for effective community policing, IgbereTV reports.

The rebranded vigilantes who were recently trained are all from Nnewi and this will make the exchange of intelligence seamless and effective.

Through donations from Nnewi sons and daughters, they have been equipped with security equipment including seven rugged security vans procured from Innoson Motors (IVM) for mobility, other items, and also arrangement have been made for their welfare.



