71 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Discharged And 1 Death On April 9

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1380649712701861888?s=19

Highlights

On the 9th of April 2021, 71 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria

Till date, 163652 cases have been confirmed, 154073 cases have been discharged and 2059 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 71 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (24), Yobe (13), Rivers (9), Akwa Ibom (6), FCT (6), Kano (6), Osun (3), Delta (2), Jigawa (1) and Plateau (1)

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities