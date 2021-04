83 New COVID-19 Cases, 217 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 8

83 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-22 Rivers-18 Nasarawa-9 Cross River-8 Ondo-6 Delta-5 Akwa Ibom-4 Bauchi-3 Zamfara-2 Kaduna-2 Ebonyi-1 Sokoto-1 Ekiti-1 Kano-1

CORRECTIONS:

✅The cumulative confirmed cases reported on 7th April, 2021 did not include data for 6th April, 2021

✅38 discharged cases previously recorded in Bauchi State was erroneously reported

